Xcel Energy Foundation grants additional $32,500 in COVID-19 relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy Foundation is granting an additional $32,500 in COVID-19 relief funds to 10 United Way agencies in the Texas and New Mexico service area.
The grants come on top of the funding the Foundation provides area United Way agencies through dollar-for-dollar matches of employee gifts.
“United Way agencies have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic from the start helping area individuals and families cope with the stresses of job loss, reduced income and health concerns,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas. “These two rounds of supplemental funding will help make up for losses in donor income at a time when United Way is spending even more money to help our communities weather the pandemic.”
Xcel is currently wrapping up the 2020 United Way campaign and the Foundation will continue the one-for-one match on employee gifts in 2021.
“So far Texas and New Mexico employees have pledged almost $300,000 through the campaign to United Way and nonprofit agencies in their communities, said Hudson.
“Our employees are the inspiration for the grants we provide in the community,” said Hudson. “They are making a great showing of support during the current United way campaign and have remained committed volunteers and leader in their communities throughout the pandemic.”
