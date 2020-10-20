Weather Rollercoaster

Things are warming up for our Tuesday with temperatures that could reach into the 80s for some. The day will shape up to be similar to Monday, with daytime highs dependent on when and where fog dissipates in the morning hours, with higher temperatures in the west. As we go throughout the week, we’ll warm up to the mid-to-upper 80s by Thursday, before dropping down into the 50s on Friday with a coming cold front.
Then buckle up after that as we’re watching an even stronger front on Sunday that could drop highs down into the 30s, and a chance of wintry mix may work its way into the forecast, but it’s still a little early to get too excited yet.