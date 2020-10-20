Vote-by-mail applications due this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications to vote by mail for the November 2020 election are due by Friday, Oct. 23.
You are eligible to vote by mail if you are a registered voter in Texas and meet one of the following criteria: 65 years or older, disabled, will be out of the country during all of the election dates or in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.
Potter County voters can download an application from the county’s website. The Election Administrator’s number is (806) 379-2299.
Randall County voters can download an application from the county’s website. The Election Administrator’s number is (806) 379-2299.
Ballots will have a white envelope and a yellow envelope. You place the ballot in the white envelope and then that inside of the yellow envelope.
Your signature must be the same on the carrier envelope as your application for ballot by mail.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.