State health officials report 55 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.

Officials reported 45 new cases in Curry County, six in Quay County, three in Roosevelt County and one in Union County.

The report also shows two deaths in Eastern New Mexico.

A man in his 80′s from Curry County died from COVID-19. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 60′s from Roosevelt County died as well. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 942.

Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 37,896 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, 205 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for the virus.

20,165 people have recovered.

There are 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,338

Quay County: 93

Roosevelt County: 392

Union County: 39

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 9

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

There are 17,608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 365

Deaf Smith County: 1,224

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 199

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,342

Randall County: 4,532

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,673 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 313

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 171

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,850

Randall County: 2,988

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 280 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 96

Randall County: 53

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

