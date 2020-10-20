DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 14 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows eight new cases and in Dallam County.
The report also shows six new cases in Hartley County.
There are 365 cases in Dallam County, with 313 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 46 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 199 cases in Hartley County, with 171 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 24 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 70 active cases in the counties and 564 total combined positive cases.
There are 17,608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 365
Deaf Smith County: 1,224
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 406
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 199
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,342
Randall County: 4,532
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,673 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 313
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 171
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,850
Randall County: 2,988
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 280 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 96
Randall County: 53
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,807 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,293
Quay County: 87
Roosevelt County: 389
Union County: 38
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 8
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 6
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.