14 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 3:35 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 14 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows eight new cases and in Dallam County.

The report also shows six new cases in Hartley County.

There are 365 cases in Dallam County, with 313 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 46 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 199 cases in Hartley County, with 171 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 24 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 70 active cases in the counties and 564 total combined positive cases.

There are 17,608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 365

Deaf Smith County: 1,224

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 199

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,342

Randall County: 4,532

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,673 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 313

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 171

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,850

Randall County: 2,988

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 280 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 96

Randall County: 53

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,807 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,293

Quay County: 87

Roosevelt County: 389

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

