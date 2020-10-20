High Plains Food Bank temporarily closed due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to a statement posted on Facebook, the Amarillo Public Health Department recommended the High Plains Food Bank temporarily close after three employees tested positive to COVID-19.
“Our facility is shut down so that means all operations and volunteer activities have ceased,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank.
The nonprofit has not revealed its next steps, as they wait for the health department to conclude contact tracing.
Since the pandemic started, the food bank has seen an increase in people battling hunger but now their priority is to help their staff battle the virus.
“When something like this happens it hits home,” said Wilson. “The staff has worked tirelessly for what seems like a year, you know, historically. It’s been about eight months that we’ve been working to get food out to folks who need it pre-covid and right where we are.”
Christian Lighthouse Church is one of High Plains Food Bank partners, they feed around 200 homeless a week and say that if the organization closes, they’re not sure what they would do.
“Within a month, we’re talking about 800 people that ain’t getting their food, if high plains closes, down,” said Pastor Carlos from Christian Lighthouse Church. “Like now, I have an order placed with them and if I don’t get my order, I can’t really help.”
The nonprofit says there’s additional cases aside from the three reported on the statement and it will keep updating its status as the health department provides more guidance.
