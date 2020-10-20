Hedley ISD suspends remote learning effective Nov. 6

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 20, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 11:36 AM

HEDLEY, Texas (KFDA) - Hedley ISD is suspending remote learning at the end of the second six weeks.

The district says the suspension is effective Friday, Nov. 6.

The exception will be students who are instructed by health care providers to quarantine due to exposure or a positive COVID-19 test.

During the first six weeks of remote learning, the district saw a low incident rate of positive COVID-19 cases, and a large majority of students statewide are not finding academic success in a virtual setting.

Hedley ISD believes on campus instruction is the best option for a meaningful and high-quality educational experience for all students.

