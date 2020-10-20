Gray County now at 64 active COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:15 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County now has 64 active COVID-19 cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Gray County today. That brings the total confirmed cases to 406

333 people have recovered and nine have died.

There are 17,365 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 357

Deaf Smith County: 1,224

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 193

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,239

Randall County: 4,406

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,564 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 313

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 171

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,801

Randall County: 2,926

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 276 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 92

Randall County: 53

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,807 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,293

Quay County: 87

Roosevelt County: 389

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

