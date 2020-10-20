Gray County now at 64 active COVID-19 cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County now has 64 active COVID-19 cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Gray County today. That brings the total confirmed cases to 406
333 people have recovered and nine have died.
There are 17,365 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 357
Deaf Smith County: 1,224
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 406
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 193
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,239
Randall County: 4,406
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,564 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 313
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 171
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,801
Randall County: 2,926
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 276 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 92
Randall County: 53
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,807 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,293
Quay County: 87
Roosevelt County: 389
Union County: 38
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 8
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 6
