'For me it was hard, it was mental’: Homeless organization working together to assist homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the winter weather approaches, Amarillo homeless organizations are seeing an uptick in need for shelter.
During last winter, faith city mission implemented this weather policy that essentially said they would take anyone in if the temperature dropped below 39 degrees.
That is when John Gutierrez who was homeless and just looking for some warmth, ended up changing his life.
“Nothing is a coincidence; everything happens for a reason as long as you let it,” said Gutierrez
That is how he explains his life now. Before entering the mission, he says his life was on a downturn.
“For me it was hard, it was mental. I was very bad with my addiction problem. I was living to survive, knowing how to take what I had and apply it to what I do know when I was out there trying to stay warm the best way I know how, especially after I lost my fiance two years ago.”
He stayed during the winter, went through the shelter’s program and now with the newly found faith has been able to get back in touch with his family and kids. He wants to give back to the homeless community he was, not too long ago, a part of.
This year to help more people like John, the Faith City Mission along with the Salvation Army and the Guyon Saunders resource center have decided to start working together.
"For a long time, we were all doing the same thing but on a different island almost, now today, we are on the same island doing the same thing,” said Raymond Gonzalez, Director of Outreach at Faith City Mission
They have all implemented the weather policy and will coordinate their hours to help the homeless have a place to go at any given time.
“We might close and nobody else was open, or the salvation would stay open but we could have been open. Guyon Saunders could have stayed a little bit longer,” said Gonzalez "Those are the things we talked about prior to last year’s meeting, this year we now have overlaps and we think that is going to work.”
The organizations are also aware of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The director of Faith City Mission says they will not enforce masks but will check everyone’s temperature before coming in and spread them out as much as possible.
So far, they have not seen any COVID-19 cases among those they are helping.
