Doppler Dave Expects Another Foggy Morning, Warm Afternoon

The thick layer of clouds and fog that presented a damp and dreary start to the day lifted by midday. The afternoon sun has prompted a nice warm up with afternoon highs approaching the 80 degree mark. The low level moisture is still in place, however, and as we cool overnight to near 50 we expect some reformation of clouds and fog. Once again tomorrow, though, the clouds will dissipate by early afternoon and temperatures will warm to the mid 80s during the afternoon.