Amarillo police searching for missing 19-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.
Jonathan Mullins was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Amarillo police say he has officially been entered into the national database as a missing person.
He worked at Tyson as a harvester, and Mullins family says he drove a white Ford F250 truck. The pickup still has paper tags from the dealership.
His family says it is not like him to be gone and have no contact with anyone in two weeks. Mullins also has a support dog that his family says he would not have left behind.
If you have any information on where he might be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
