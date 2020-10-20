Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 20 shows 229 new cases, 111 recoveries, 4 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 20, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,887 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 229 new cases, 111 recoveries and four deaths.

The four deaths are Potter County residents.

There are now 7,342 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,532 in Randall County.

7,838 people have recovered and 149 have died.

There are 119 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 15.65 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/20
Amarillo Update 10/20 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 17,594 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 357

Deaf Smith County: 1,224

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 406

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 193

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,342

Randall County: 4,532

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,673 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 313

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 171

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,850

Randall County: 2,988

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 280 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 96

Randall County: 53

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,807 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,293

Quay County: 87

Roosevelt County: 389

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

