Amarillo City Council creates new committee with goals for racial unity and equity in city

“We have been working with nominations suggested by all council members to identify participants in the task force for greatness. Much like many of the committees that we have appointed recently, we’ve made sure that this is as reflective of our community as we can make it; from every standpoint that we can find. From a racial standpoint, from a geographic standpoint, from gender standpoint. We have committed every represented of our community,” said Jared Miller, Amarillo city manager.