TxDOT hosting virtual public meeting for proposed US 87 improvements

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting to discussed the proposed improvements on US 87 from east of US 385 to FM 2589 in Hartley and Moore counties.
The proposed improvements include expanding the roadway from two lanes into a four lane divided highway.
TxDOT says the project would require additional right-of-way and potentially displace several homes and other structures.
Relocation assistance is available for displaced people and businesses.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9:00 a.m.
You can join the virtual meeting by clicking here.
Written comments from the public regarding the project may be submitted by mail to Blair Johnson, P.E., TxDOT Amarillo District Engineer, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, Texas, 79110.
