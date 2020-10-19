Three Big Things: What to know from week eight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eight weeks of Texas high school football have come and gone. Heading into week nine there are three big story lines that high school football fans should know about. The Dumas Demons look like the Dumas Demons. Now 6-1 on the season, the Demons look nearly unstoppable. The teams' only loss was suffered a few weeks ago against Stephenville. Demons’ star quarterback Spencer Williams has entered NewsChannel 10′s MVP list as discussed on “The Breakdown.” After week eight Williams sports some impressive statistics. The senior quarterback now has 379 rushing yards, 1,298 total yards, and 16 touchdowns this season. Dallan Dill is another MVP candidate but from the Demons' defense. Last week he proved his potential as MVP with a big quarterback sac.