Three Big Things: What to know from week eight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eight weeks of Texas high school football have come and gone. Heading into week nine there are three big story lines that high school football fans should know about. The Dumas Demons look like the Dumas Demons. Now 6-1 on the season, the Demons look nearly unstoppable. The teams' only loss was suffered a few weeks ago against Stephenville. Demons’ star quarterback Spencer Williams has entered NewsChannel 10′s MVP list as discussed on “The Breakdown.” After week eight Williams sports some impressive statistics. The senior quarterback now has 379 rushing yards, 1,298 total yards, and 16 touchdowns this season. Dallan Dill is another MVP candidate but from the Demons' defense. Last week he proved his potential as MVP with a big quarterback sac.
The Randall Raiders were down south facing the Lubbock High Westerners. It appeared it would be a competitive game based on each teams season record. Randall went into week eight with a 1-2 record and the Westerners were 2-1. The Raiders were on a mission to rebound from their loss against the Amarillo Sandies in the Battle of Bell Street. The Raiders defeated the Westerners 59-0. The Raiders will be at home at Happy State Bank Stadium this Friday to play the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates.
The Borger Bulldogs are an obvious addition to our Three Big Things after a big win on Friday against Lubbock Estacado. The Bulldogs took down the Matadors in a 23-20 win which snapped their 15-game losing streak. Head coach Duane Toliver was impressed by his defense on Friday night. He added that Camden Hernandez has been a key element to their offense and does a great job of getting the ball in the hands of play-makers.
