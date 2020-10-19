Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host webinar on loneliness, mindful meditation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a webinar on loneliness and meditation given the prevalence of isolation during the COVID pandemic.
Organizers said Wednesday’s webinar will help individuals learn more about mindfulness meditation to combat loneliness.
“When we develop a cough or a fever, it’s likely a sign that something is not quite right with our physical health,” said Rachel Brauner, AgriLife Extension program specialist in College Station. “What about when we feel lonely? High-quality relationships are vital for our health and well-being – and loneliness might be a sign that something is not quite right with our emotional health.”
The webinar will explore the differences between social isolation and loneliness, as well as the potential risks of loneliness on personal and relational help. Experts will offer tips on how to effectively cope and manage.
The webinar is 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 and is free to the public.
Attendees must RSVP in advance to receive instructions on how to join the session.
The webinar is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Family and Community Health unit’s Texas Military Program.
