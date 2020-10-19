Street Toyota to share about mental, emotional health program for employees at virtual Peace of Mind Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance will hold its annual Peace of Mind Conference virtually on Tuesday.
Keynote speakers for the conference include Joe Street, owner of Street Toyota, and Chaplain Danny Mize.
The pair will share how Street Toyota/Volkswagen tends to the hearts and minds of their 250 employees through a program aimed at supporting their mental, emotional and spiritual health.
The virtual conference is free to attend and open to the public.
Online registration is required to attend.
The event begins at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday with a second two-hour day of speakers and panel discussions at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
