State Senator Kel Seliger to host virtual town halls
State Senator Kel Seliger
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 11:44 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger will host his annual town hall meetings for District 31 virtually this year.

If you want to join the town halls, you need to register two days prior to the town hall in your county.

You can do that online by clicking here.

Below is a list of the date and times of the town halls:

Armstrong County

  • Thursday, Oct. 22
  • 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Briscoe County

  • Thursday, Oct. 22
  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Hutchinson County

  • Thursday, Oct. 22
  • 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lipscomb County

  • Thursday, Oct. 22
  • 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Moore County

  • Thursday, Oct. 22
  • 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Carson County

  • Friday, Oct. 23
  • 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Castro County

  • Friday, Oct. 23
  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Ochiltree County

  • Friday, Oct. 23
  • 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Ochiltree County

  • Friday, Oct. 23
  • 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Town halls in the following counties have not been confirmed at this time:

  • Andrews
  • Bailey
  • Collingsworth
  • Cochran
  • Dallam
  • Deaf Smith
  • Donley
  • Ector
  • Gaines
  • Glasscock
  • Gray
  • Hall
  • Hansford
  • Hartley
  • Hemphill
  • Howard
  • Loving
  • Midland
  • Martin
  • Parmer
  • Potter
  • Randall
  • Roberts
  • Sherman
  • Swisher
  • Wheeler
  • Winkler
  • Yoakum

