State Senator Kel Seliger to host virtual town halls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger will host his annual town hall meetings for District 31 virtually this year.
If you want to join the town halls, you need to register two days prior to the town hall in your county.
You can do that online by clicking here.
Below is a list of the date and times of the town halls:
- Thursday, Oct. 22
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22
- 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22
- 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22
- 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23
- 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23
- 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Town halls in the following counties have not been confirmed at this time:
- Andrews
- Bailey
- Collingsworth
- Cochran
- Dallam
- Deaf Smith
- Donley
- Ector
- Gaines
- Glasscock
- Gray
- Hall
- Hansford
- Hartley
- Hemphill
- Howard
- Loving
- Midland
- Martin
- Parmer
- Potter
- Randall
- Roberts
- Sherman
- Swisher
- Wheeler
- Winkler
- Yoakum
