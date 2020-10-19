3 Panhandle area teachers honored as a Teacher On The Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the eighth annual Teacher On The Rise program.
Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the Panhandle explaining why their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and deserve special recognition.
Congratulations to the September winners:
- Carrie Spivey of Reeves-Hinger Elementary (Canyon ISD)
- Whitney Snider of Lorenzo de Zavala Middle School (Amarillo ISD)
- Jay McCook of Canadian High School (Canadian ISD)
“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this first round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, communications & community relations manager for the United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition especially right now. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”
“We had a tremendous first month of the school year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “With more than 700 nominations, we heard many testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms and virtual learning. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”
Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Amarillo Custom Box Company and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.
To nominate a teacher from your school, visit here.
