5 news cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported five new cases of COVID-19 today.
This report brings the total of active cases in the county to 13.
There are six pending tests, and 48 total recoveries in Wheeler County.
There are 16,374 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,217
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 386
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 7,130
Randall County: 4,291
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,667 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,742
Randall County: 2,872
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 23
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 92
Randall County: 53
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,274
Quay County: 86
Roosevelt County: 380
Union County: 38
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 8
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 6
