‘The landlord could receive up to six months’ worth of rent payment’: Help provided for tenants and landlords dealing with eviction

“Eligibility is based on income, you have to be within 200 percent of the poverty level,” said Lori Gunn, the regional services program coordinator. “There are some exceptions, not all incomes are included in that calculation. They can be no further behind than April 2020, so we might run into some kind of problem like that. Now there are exceptions so if they can find assistance through other programs and do a combination of those programs paying for rents further behind than April and then this program, they might still be eligible.”