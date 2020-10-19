Foggy Mornings, Warm Afternoons

We’re tracking a series of cold, dreary, foggy mornings ahead, usually making the way for clearer afternoons with warmer temperatures. This morning’s cloud cover, while drizzly and cold, is likely going to help keep us from freezing today, as we’ll see lows down close to only 37 degrees or so. Once the sun comes up, expect warmer temperatures and clearer conditions to start to push in from the west, slowly warming us up into the low 70s. That being said, expect places in the east to be roughly 20 degrees cooler than the western portions.