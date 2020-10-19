Family Support Services receives new building after fire 8 months ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eight months ago, Family Support Services (FSS) lost everything in a tragic fire and since then has been operating from Amarillo ISD, Park West Office Complex, building B.
“We felt very displaced because it wasn’t home,” said Veronica Villanueva, director of administrative services, FSS.
A transition that has moved them into providing services in a new way.
“Counseling over audiovisual links,” said Jim Womack, chief executive officer, FSS. “We’ve transitioned into moving our health records and personal records into an electronic cloud base system so, we’ve adapted and are moving forward more stronger than ever.”
The nonprofit will soon be moving to a building located at 2209 SW 7th Ave. Where all services will be under one roof, including the Veteran’s Resource Center that’s currently being ran from the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.
“Whether they’re veterans or their families seeking shelter from domestic violence or their individuals who have experienced a crisis or education and prevention program,” said Villanueva. “Our goal is to continue that, and who knows, with this larger facility, we might be able to expand certain programs.
FSS may have lost paperwork, and personal belongings during the fire but never their desire to serve the community.
“It is brick and mortar, but it meant so much too so many of us,” said Villanueva. “But Wherever we land, you know with our new home, we’ll be able to create those memories, again and newer memories but we will also be able to provide for our clientele.”
FSS was able to purchase the new building with insurance money from the fire and profits from selling their building in downtown.
Although the new location is in good state, the nonprofit will have to renovate heating, air conditioning and plumbing, etc.
“We still bring a lot of hope to others but in return, the community has given us hope as well,” said Villanueva.
If renovation go according to plan, Family Support Services expects to start relocating in the next three to four months.
For information or donations call, (806) 236-3011 or email jcampbell@fss-ama.org.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.