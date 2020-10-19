Electric Light Parade accepting float entries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo is now accepting applications for those interested in participating in the Electric Light Parade this year.
The parade will be held in reverse this year, which means parade floats and vehicles will remain parked as the public drives the parade route to view.
Organizers said this year’s theme is “Old-Fashioned Christmas."
The deadline to enter is November 13, or until the parade reaches 70 entries.
All floats must be lighted or glow to enter the parade.
The Electric Light Parade will take place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4.
Entrants can enter their float via an online form.
