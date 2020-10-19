Electric Light Parade accepting float entries

Electric Light Parade accepting float entries
By Bailie Myers | October 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 10:04 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo is now accepting applications for those interested in participating in the Electric Light Parade this year.

The parade will be held in reverse this year, which means parade floats and vehicles will remain parked as the public drives the parade route to view.

Organizers said this year’s theme is “Old-Fashioned Christmas."

The deadline to enter is November 13, or until the parade reaches 70 entries.

All floats must be lighted or glow to enter the parade.

The Electric Light Parade will take place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4.

Entrants can enter their float via an online form.

Apply for Center City's Electric Light Parade -- a "reverse parade" for 2020. The parade will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on...

Posted by Center City of Amarillo on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.