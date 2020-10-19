DSHS reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths across Texas Panhandle counties

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 19, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 2:38 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths across the Texas Panhandle.

The state’s website showed new cases in Armstrong, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Motley, Oldham, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman and Swisher counties.

There are new recoveries in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Oldham, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler counties.

New deaths have been reported in Castro, Cottle, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hockley, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Moore, Parmer and Sherman counties.

You can view the new total cases, recoveries and deaths in the Texas Panhandle below.

There are 17,283 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,217

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 397

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County:63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,239

Randall County: 4,406

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,479 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County:64

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 4,801

Randall County: 2,926

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 275 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 92

Randall County: 53

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,274

Quay County: 86

Roosevelt County: 380

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.