DSHS reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths across Texas Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths across the Texas Panhandle.
The state’s website showed new cases in Armstrong, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Motley, Oldham, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman and Swisher counties.
There are new recoveries in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Oldham, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler counties.
New deaths have been reported in Castro, Cottle, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hockley, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Moore, Parmer and Sherman counties.
You can view the new total cases, recoveries and deaths in the Texas Panhandle below.
There are 17,283 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,217
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 397
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County:63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,239
Randall County: 4,406
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,479 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,801
Randall County: 2,926
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 275 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 92
Randall County: 53
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,274
Quay County: 86
Roosevelt County: 380
Union County: 38
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 8
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 6
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.