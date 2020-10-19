Doppler Dave Tracks Cloudy Mornings And Warm Afternoons This Week

Today started with rather dreary skies as we were under a blanket of low cloudiness and fog. Clouds burned off nicely for the afternoon, however, and temperatures climbed into the 60 and 70s. As we cool into the 40s tonight, we expect the air to saturate once again which could bring another round of low clouds and fog. Skies should clear more rapidly tomorrow and highs will be warmer, likely mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Warm afternoons will prevail until our next strong cold front arrives on Friday.