Dallam and Hartley counties COVID-19 cases

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s Dallam Hartley counties hospital district reports shows a combined of 550 positive cases.
There are 357 cases in Dallam County, with 313 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 38 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 193 cases in Hartley County, with 171 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 18 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 56 active cases in the counties and 550 total combined positive cases.
There are 17,349 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 357
Deaf Smith County: 1,217
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 397
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 193
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County:63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,239
Randall County: 4,406
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 12,564 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 313
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County:64
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 171
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 4,801
Randall County: 2,926
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 276 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 92
Randall County: 53
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 79
Cimarron County: 34
Texas County: 1,721
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,274
Quay County: 86
Roosevelt County: 380
Union County: 38
There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 8
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 6
