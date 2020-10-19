Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 19 shows 224 new cases, 113 recoveries, 15.95% hospitalization rate

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:14 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,773 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 224 new cases and 113 recoveries.

There are now 7,239 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,406 in Randall County.

7,727 people have recovered and 145 have died.

There are 76 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 15.95 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/19 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 16,598 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,217

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 386

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 7,239

Randall County: 4,406

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,780 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,801

Randall County: 2,926

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 92

Randall County: 53

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,274

Quay County: 86

Roosevelt County: 380

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

