Cold Tonight

Much like I warned last night if clouds were more widespread it would be cooler. Sure enough, the front came in a bit later, instead of during the overnight hours, it moved in this morning. This has brought much cooler temperatures & more widespread cloud cover. These clouds will likely keep temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, expect more cloud clover, low clouds, fog & drizzle will also be possible. It will also be quite a bit colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Seeing as we are socked in with cloud cover, much of our area will be spared from a freeze. I will be watching closely, if we start to clear then it will be much COLDER tonight.