Here Comes the Next Cold Front

It is quite warm out there today with temperatures in the 80s. Much like the past several days, it is a bit hazy due to smoke from Colorado wildfires. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies and colder temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front is moving through late tonight which is why we will notice cooler overnight lows but also a bit more North winds. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light North winds.
More of the same is expected for the long range pattern, cold fronts every few days & they are almost always dry.