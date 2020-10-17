Here Comes the Next Cold Front

It is quite warm out there today with temperatures in the 80s. Much like the past several days, it is a bit hazy due to smoke from Colorado wildfires. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies and colder temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front is moving through late tonight which is why we will notice cooler overnight lows but also a bit more North winds. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light North winds.