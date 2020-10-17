Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Oct. 17

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KFDA Digital | October 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 212 new cases, 51 recoveries and eight deaths.

The city does not release a report over the weekend.

The report shows seven deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 7,130 total confirmed cases in Potter County ad 4,291 in Randall County.

7,614 people have recovered and 145 have died.

There are 109 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 13.38 percent.

Today is Saturday, October 17, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red: Use Extreme...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, October 17, 2020

There are 16,334 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,217

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 386

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 7,130

Randall County: 4,291

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 52

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,667 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,742

Randall County: 2,872

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 92

Randall County: 53

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,834 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 79

Cimarron County: 34

Texas County: 1,721

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,766 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,265

Quay County: 86

Roosevelt County: 377

Union County: 38

There have been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 8

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 6

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.