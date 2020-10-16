XFERRAL helps expedite patient transfer in Texas Panhandle

“What this technology does is that it allows Texas Panhandle centers to start a case within the technology,” said Palmieri. "And then it links up everyone who is part of that patient’s care so, the sending hospital, the receiving hospitals, the crisis team and now they can all communicate and get alerts back and forth on this one platform on the status of that patient’s transfer so that we can release those clinical care providers back to patient care, and automate that process of getting that patient transferred. "