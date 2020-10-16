State health officials report 85 new cases, 1 death across Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 16, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 85 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 76 new cases in Curry County, eight in Roosevelt County and one in Union County.

The report also shows the death of a woman in her 70′s from Roosevelt County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 928.

Including today’s reported cases, there are now 35,770 total cases confirmed in New Mexico.

The Health Department also reports five cases a the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.

As of today, there are 168 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 19,613 people have recovered.

There are 1,728 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,231

Quay County: 86

Roosevelt County: 373

Union County: 38

There have been 17 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 5

Union County: 2

There are 16,334 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,217

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 386

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 7,130

Randall County: 4,291

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 52

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,667 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,742

Randall County: 2,872

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 92

Randall County: 53

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 72

Cimarron County: 32

Texas County: 1,673

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

