Over 250 additional medical workers to the Panhandle and South Plains area by this Sunday

“There are more than 4,000 contracted staff working in hospitals across the state. So, as we have seen some of, you know, the cases and hospitalizations go down in some parts of the state, that medical staff has been released. So, but they may be pulling from you know, resources in other states to other parts of Texas, as well as you know folks who have kind of been demobilized from earlier assignments to other parts of the state,” said Mr. Van Deusen.