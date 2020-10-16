Officials investigating cause of 2-alarm fire at Amarillo apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment complex this morning.
Firefighters at Fire Station 5 discovered the fire after hearing what sounded like breaking glass in the rear of their station about 12:59 a.m., according to Captain Cody Snyder.
When the firefighters opened their back door, they found heavy fire showing from Fleetwood Apartments, located at 3412 Janet Drive.
Firefighters notified dispatch and quickly had the fire extinguished before it was able to spread to additional apartments.
Officials said several apartments were evacuated while firefighters were on scene and there were no injuries reported.
The fire was under control by 1:35 a.m., according to AFD.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
