‘The numbers are just tremendous’: Potter and Randall counties contribute to Texas’ record breaking number of early votes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With 18 days left until the election, both Potter and Randall county broke their own records for the number of ballots cast since early voting started just four days ago.
“Absolutely unbelievable. I mean I have done presidential elections before; I know what we are in for and I have never seen anything like this," said Shannon Lackey, Randall County election administrator
This year Randall county has had a record number of registered voters with approximately 93,000 and already 18 percent of them have voted.
That is not including the number of mails in ballots, which also broke a record.
“After four days total in 2016, we were at 14,205. Today we are at 17,706 and we still have an hour and a half to go in this day," said Lackey
She says they’ve seen a good mixture of regular and first-time voters.
"We’re seeing our regular voters come through, we’re seeing first time voters. Some of those first-time voters aren’t necessarily 18 or 20 years old, some of them are in their 40′s and are first time voters,” said Lackey
Although Potter County has a smaller pool of registered voters, over 20 percent of them have already voted.
“We are just sitting here in shock. In the presidential election of 2016, all in, we had 52 percent of all our registered voters vote so you can see how we are looking to shatter records," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County election administrator
Potter County has 58,000 registered voters and so far about 9,000 have voted in person with about 3,000 through mail in ballots.
“So the numbers are just tremendous," said Huntley
Both election administrators say they’ve had to remind people that wearing candidate gear like shirts, hats, or even masks are not allowed at the polling sites.
They also continue to remind voters to social distance in the lines, and although they can’t force people to wear masks, the Randall County Election Administrator says about 95 percent of the voters she’s seen are wearing them.
For anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable being in crowded areas and would like to and is eligible to vote by mail, the deadline to submit an application is next Friday.
