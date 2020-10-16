Hereford ISD students returning to class after ‘unsustainable burden’ to teachers, lack of success with remote learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD announced all students are required to return to school for face-to-face classes.
The administration said this decision was reached after reviewing student performance and attendance data.
Data showed many students were having difficulty with remote learning and an “added burden placed on teachers” was “unsustainable”, according to a statement from Hereford ISD.
The move to classes on campus will go into effect as of Monday, October 26.
Students and staff will be required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Hereford ISD said parents could either send their children back to class or withdraw them and pursue other online learning options or homeschool.
