GOOD NEWS: Amarillo man has drastic turnaround in COVID-19 battle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Life is getting back to normal for Rodney Shivers and his wife Nicole after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
His story began with what could be considered a rather ordinary situation.
“After I got my antibody test, my antibody test said that I was negative. Two days later, they wouldn’t let my wife inside the Emergency Room. And because they said that I was very ill. I just remember going to sleep after that. I thought it was just the next day or five or six hours later,” he said.
That’s when the story took a dramatic turn. As it turns out, Rodney hadn’t been asleep for just a few hours. It had been 37 days.
During that 37 days, Rodney’s condition quickly went from bad to worse, and then to life-threatening.
“The first week was really bad,” said Nicole. “He went in on a Friday, and on Monday, he was in a coma. Thursday they were calling me to get his belongings to say goodbye.”
“Many times we thought Rodney was going to die on us,” said Heather Rodriguez.
“It got bad. He was dying, We actually called his wife Nicole, and we asked her to come up here because we didn’t think he would make it through the day," said Alisha Heath.
The dire developments, of course, took a toll on Nicole.
Being in the earlier days of visitation restrictions, she was unable to be with Rodney or at his bedside. The nurses and staff went above and beyond trying to fill that void.
“Really, really patient with me because I had a lot of questions and a lot of crying,” said Nicole.
“And she kind of had a meltdown and I had a meltdown,” said Rodriguez.
“The hardest day for me was the day that we called her and asked her to come up here,” said Heath. “She was just crying, and she asked me, ‘Is my husband going to die?’ We updated her by phone constantly. We have an iPad that we take in the room and we do FaceTime calls with her."
“I was able to take Rodney’s things to her, so that was my first interaction for her, and I think she was like completely blindsided. You know, we would communicate through FaceTime, telephone,” said Rodriguez.
Rodney, now recovered and feeling well, looks back and believes it was actually harder on Nicole.
“I slept through it,” said Rodney. “My wife and my family, they lived it.”
Those involved say it is amazing that Rodney pulled through.
“Just remarkable that he survived,” said Heath.
“It’s amazing. It’s a true miracle,” said Rodriguez. “And I honestly think God had bigger plans for Rodney.”
“It was really emotional to see all the people who teared up to see me walk in there,” said Rodney. “I can’t express the words of how I feel for what they did for me. I just want to give thanks to God first of all, and you know, to my wife, the BSA staff.”
Of course, we’re mindful and sympathetic to stories that don’t turnout this way, but Rodney’s ending is just good news.
