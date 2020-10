Temperatures are dropping across the region this morning, with some areas dropping below the freezing mark. That being said, I don’t believe Amarillo will officially hit the freezing mark tonight, but will get close. We’ll see overnight lows in the 30s before the sun comes out and we warm back up into the mid to upper 60s across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures through Saturday before another cold front rolls through on Sunday.