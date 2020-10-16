Doppler Dave Details Our Weekend Weather

Weather across our region has been very seasonal today. We began with some frosty conditions including lows in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon hours have been nice with highs in the 60s and a southerly breeze. Lows tonight will remain in the mid 40s and then the weekend temperature outlook will fluctuate. A warm day is expected tomorrow as we reach the mid to upper 80s. A strong cold front will then send temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday