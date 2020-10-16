Curry County employees test positive for COVID-19

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County announced today that three employees at 417 Gidding Administrative Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the three positives:
- County Administration Employee was tested October 8, and last worked on Sunday, October 4. The result were received on October 10.
- County Clerk Employee was tested on October 12, and last worked on Friday, October 9, the results were received on October 13.
- County Assessor Employee was tested on October 13, and last worked on Friday, October 9, the results were received on October 16.
There are four other employees that are off work pending results or quarantining because of exposure.
Currently, there are no other positive tests at the Administrative Complex that have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
Curry County continues to comply with COVID-19 Safe Practice.
County offices are operating, but with limited staff.
