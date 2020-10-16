2 Clovis men arrested after a man was shot multiple times

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested two men involved in a man being shot multiple times.
On Tuesday, October 13, at about 12:21 a.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department came into contact with a citizen near West 14th Street.
According to the Clovis Police Department, the complainant pointed officers to the area where he heard gunfire originate from.
As they were talking to the witness, a vehicle pulled in behind the officers.
A 29-year-old man stepped out of the vehicle, walking towards the officers and said he had been shot.
Officers noted the victim had been shot multiple times.
The man was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and has subsequently been transferred to a Lubbock area hospital.
The victim was able to identify his assailant and gave a description of the weapon used in the shooting.
Officers were told the shooting had occurred in the area of 10th and Pile Street.
Officers drove to the street to locate the crime scene.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit was activated, and detectives took over the investigation.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Keith Cordova.
At about 1:48 p.m. on October 13, detectives were conducting surveillance of an apartment on Pile Street, when Cordova was seen leaving an apartment and entering a gray in color sport utility vehicle.
Detectives arrived on scene and Keith Cordova was taken into custody without incident.
A search warrant was generated for the residence.
As officers were waiting for the search warrant to be signed, officers came into contact with a man, identified as 24-year-old Francisco Bustamante, who had been hiding in the attic.
The search warrant was executed and a firearm, consistent with the firearm described by the victim of the shooting, was found and taken as evidence.
Keith Cordova was arrested for Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.
Francisco Bustamante was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Concealing Identity.
Both men were transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
The investigation is still in progress.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.