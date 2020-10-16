Body of missing Muleshoe woman found in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The body of a missing woman from Muleshoe has been found in Roosevelt County.
According to Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker, the body of Jaime Edgmon was found at an undisclosed location in Roosevelt County.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Roosevelt and Curry County Sheriff’s Office, 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, Portales Police Department, Bailey County Sheriff’s Office, Muleshoe Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating this as a homicide.
Parker says two potential suspects are in custody.
Edgmon’s car was located in Clovis earlier this week.
The investigation is ongoing.
