AMoA exhibition features artists interpretations of human impact on the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Museum of Art will open their new exhibit “Precipice” today.
AMoA said the title is given to a series of concurrent exhibitions by three artists: David Maisel, Jess Benjamin and Mark Massersmith.
The exhibition will run beginning today until December 31.
Artists in the exhibition share a common concern with the interaction between humans, nature and the impact this interaction has on the environment.
For example, artist Jess Benjamin addresses water use and the Ogallala Aquifer, a shallow water table throughout the Great Plains, through sculptural ceramic work.
“Amarillo is the economic center of the Texas Panhandle and there are many ways that the work of these three artists relate to the region,” a description of the exhibition stated. “The panhandle region is a largely rural area that is heavily dependent upon agriculture for its success. The principle reason the Texas Panhandle is able to support civilization is through the use of human-centric technologies and natural resources.”
Organizers said the interpretations from each artist encourage inquiry and reflection about the relationship between humanity and environment in the Texas Panhandle area.
The exhibition is supported by national sponsors such as the National Endowment For The Arts and the National Endowment For The Humanities.
