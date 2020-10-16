Amarillo police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.
Tarane’ee Bailey was last seen around 9:00 pm near Mimosa Lane and Walnut Street in north Amarillo.
Police say she left the area on her own accord.
Tarane’ee is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a violet shirt.
Anyone with information on the location of Tyrane’ee is asked to call APD at (806) 378-3038.
