Amarillo police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Tarane'ee Bailey (Source: APD)
By Bailie Myers | October 16, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:28 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.

Tarane’ee Bailey was last seen around 9:00 pm near Mimosa Lane and Walnut Street in north Amarillo.

Police say she left the area on her own accord.

Tarane’ee is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a violet shirt.

Anyone with information on the location of Tyrane’ee is asked to call APD at (806) 378-3038.

