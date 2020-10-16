Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 16 shows 212 new cases, 51 recoveries, 8 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 212 new cases, 51 recoveries and eight deaths.
The report shows seven deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 7,130 total confirmed cases in Potter County ad 4,291 in Randall County.
7,614 people have recovered and 145 have died.
There are 109 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 13.38 percent.
There are 16,334 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,217
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 386
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 7,130
Randall County: 4,291
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 52
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,667 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,742
Randall County: 2,872
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 241 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 23
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 92
Randall County: 53
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 72
Cimarron County: 32
Texas County: 1,673
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,612 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,155
Quay County: 86
Roosevelt County: 365
Union County: 37
There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
