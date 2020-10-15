Younger generation starting early to become politically engaged

“She later told me that she was the first one to register ever in her family. That was not part of her family, that was not something they partake in," said Miranda McHugh, administrative assistant for Student Life at Amarillo College “It was really neat because she said ‘Thank you, I do want to be a part of this. I do want to make those decisions and be part of my community. I’ve lived here my whole life and I have a right to vote for the stuff that goes on here.’ So that was really cool to be a part of.”