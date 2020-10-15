Week eight high school football cancellations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Highland Park Hornets canceled all week eight games against the Spearman Lynx after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes one week after the Lynx were forced to forfeit their game against the number one ranked Canadian Wildcats due to their own coronavirus complications. Since the Hornets have forfeited Friday nights' game Spearman will have a season record of 7-1 and Highland Park will have a season record of 1-7.