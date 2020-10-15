Week eight high school football cancellations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Highland Park Hornets canceled all week eight games against the Spearman Lynx after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes one week after the Lynx were forced to forfeit their game against the number one ranked Canadian Wildcats due to their own coronavirus complications. Since the Hornets have forfeited Friday nights' game Spearman will have a season record of 7-1 and Highland Park will have a season record of 1-7.
The Littlefield Wildcats have forfeited their Friday night matchup against the Dalhart Wolves. The official game score will be 2-0 and bring the Wolves' season record will be 5-2, while Littlefield will drop to 2-5.
Booker has canceled their game against Gruver, resulting in another forfeit. The Kiowas' record will drop to 2-5 while the Greyhounds will improve to 2-6.
Springlake-Earth will even their season record, 3-3 after the Lorenzo Hornets canceled their Friday night game against the Wolverines.
