State health officials report 29 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 17 new cases in Curry County, six new cases in Quay County and six new cases in Roosevelt County.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has not had a total of 34,958 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID_19 is now 922.
As of today, there are 150 people hospitalized in the state for the virus. 19,457 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,612 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,155
Quay County: 86
Roosevelt County: 365
Union County: 37
There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
There are 16,097 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,201
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 377
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 7,021
Randall County: 4,188
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 52
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,616 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,716
Randall County: 2,847
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 233 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 23
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 85
Randall County: 52
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 72
Cimarron County: 32
Texas County: 1,673
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
