For or Against: Hear both sides of Proposition A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke about what Proposition A, a proposed expansion to the Amarillo Civic Center, would mean for taxpayers on The Chat today.
“Everyone agrees that the Civic Center is outdated and in order to progress as a city we need to find a solution for it, especially in the tourism segment of our economy,” said Mayor Nelson. “But it’s hard to know how to pay for it. It’s such a large project that it has to touch the property tax rate, and so that’s what the proposal is and that’s why it’s before voters.”
Some people are promoting a Civic Center makeover as an economic development project, while others say they have a better, cheaper idea.
You can hear about why some people are against Proposition A here.
You can read more about why some people support Proposition A here.
You can watch the full interview with Mayor Nelson below:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.